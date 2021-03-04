Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $851.38 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $340.00 thousand.

• Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $313.51 million.

• Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $123.43 million.

• Circor International (NYSE:CIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $207.57 million.

• CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $128.27 million.

• Great Panther Mining Limited Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:GPL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $69.18 million.

• John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $471.45 million.

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $30.86 billion.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $62.79 million.

• Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.71 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.75 million.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.96 million.

• Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $81.89 million.

• Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $41.97 million.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $521.98 million.

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $749.55 million.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $20.44 million.

• Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $213.48 million.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $277.70 million.

• Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $196.00 million.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $37.87 million.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $323.09 million.

• Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $93.11 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $13.85 million.

• Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GMS (NYSE:GMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $728.44 million.

• Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $680.13 million.

• Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $300.85 million.

• Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.19 per share on revenue of $19.31 million.

• PLDT (NYSE:PHI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $27.94 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $150.67 million.

• Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $34.00 million.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $7.64 million.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $660.67 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $247.99 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $170.29 million.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $201.37 million.

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $82.53 million.

• Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $239.41 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $14.89 million.

• Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $199.44 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $28.27 million.

• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $131.38 million.

• Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.68 million.

• Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $218.67 million.

• Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.20 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $59.03 million.

• Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.05 million.

• SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $236.70 million.

• DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.78 million.

• PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $46.43 million.

• Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.50 million.

• Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $43.75 million.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.55 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.

• Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.97 million.

• Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $76.85 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.70 million.

• Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.98 million.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $43.78 billion.

• Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.57 million.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $58.74 million.

• Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.24 million.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $148.10 million.

• FTS International, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:FTSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.10 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.

• Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $181.46 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $46.81 million.

• Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.74 million.

• Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:ISDR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $70.55 million.

• Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $124.59 million.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.48 million.

• Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.92 million.

• Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $27.96 million.

• Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $13.79 million.

• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $181.10 million.

• Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Synthetic Biologics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SYN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $44.47 million.

• Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.96 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $16.21 million.

• ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.

• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.