Why Globalstar Stock Spiked 9% In After-Hours Today

Globalstar, Inc (NYSE: GSAT) stock rose over 9% in the after-hours trading today.

What Happened: The satellite solutions provider declared earnings per share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of this year beating analyst projected earnings of $0 per share.

Last year EPS stood at $0.03 in the same period and revenue came in at $31.84 million.

Globalstar Q4 revenue this year has risen 4.17% YoY to $33.17 million.

Why It Matters: Earlier, the company’s shares rose 84% on Feb. 9 after an announcement regarding the addition of Qualcomm Inc’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) Band n53 in Globalstar’s flagship X65 modem.

This year, Globalstar has also announced partnerships with Battlebox and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK).

Price Action: Globalstar shares rose 9.03% to $1.69 in the after-hours trading on Wednesday after closing 8.28% in the regular session at $1.55.