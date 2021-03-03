Yext: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $92,194,000 higher by 13.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $89,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Yext Sees Q1 Adj. EPS (0.07)-$(0.05) vs $(0.06) Est., Sales $87M-$89M vs $95.02M Est.; Sees FY22 Adj. EPS $(0.22)-$(0.17) vs $(0.18) Est., Sales $375M-$380M vs $411.04M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/yext/mediaframe/43507/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.90

Company's 52-week low was at $8.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.55%

Company Description

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Digital knowledge is the structured information that a business wants to make publicly accessible. The company also makes search intelligent by helping to provide precise, accurate and current answers to location-based queries that are conducted across the web and mobile applications and voice and artificial intelligence, or AI, engines. The company derives its revenues primarily from subscription services.