Descartes Systems Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 53.85% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $93,408,000 up by 10.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $89,470,000.

Outlook

Descartes Systems Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=2704D26B-9E81-4C27-959E-D5F5EAEE59B8&LangLocaleID=1033&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fdescartes-sets-date-announce-fiscal-114500983.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $64.82

52-week low: $24.35

Price action over last quarter: down 1.42%

Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions). Customers typically contract for a monthly minimum over a multiyear period. The GLN platform allows for Descartes to upsell additional software modules as well, typically provided via a software-as-a-service model.