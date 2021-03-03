Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, March 04, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock EPS will likely be near $0.09 while revenue will be around $3.05 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock reported EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $8.95 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 50.0% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 65.93% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.09 -0.13 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.03 -0.19 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 540.00 K 1.43 M 930.00 K 8.07 M Revenue Actual 767.00 K 261.00 K 36.00 K 8.95 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock were trading at $3.27 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.