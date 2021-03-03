A Preview Of ViewRay's Earnings

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 04. Here is Benzinga's look at ViewRay's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

ViewRay's per-share loss will be near $0.17 on sales of $16.00 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, ViewRay posted EPS of $0.31 on sales of $16.47 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 45.16% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 2.85% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.16 -0.18 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.18 -0.19 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 8.72 M 6.83 M 12.55 M 18.05 M Revenue Actual 10.09 M 14.22 M 14.25 M 16.47 M

Stock Performance

Shares of ViewRay were trading at $4.51 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ViewRay is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.