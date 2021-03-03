Preview: Purple Innovation's Earnings

On Thursday, March 04, Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Purple Innovation EPS will likely be near $0.11 while revenue will be around $196.00 million, according to analysts. Purple Innovation EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.29. Revenue was $124.30 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 137.93%. Revenue would be up 57.68% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.19 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.11 0.11 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 175.46 M 175.88 M 106.97 M 119.52 M Revenue Actual 187.11 M 165.10 M 122.38 M 124.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Purple Innovation were trading at $37.9 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 193.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Purple Innovation is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.