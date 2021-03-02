Nordstrom: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 85.21% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
Revenue of $3,645,000,000 decreased by 19.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,600,000,000.
Guidance
Nordstrom Sees FY21 Sales Expected To Grow More Than 25%, With Digital Representing ~50% Of Sales, EBIT Margin Is Expected To Be Roughly 3% Of Sales
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 02, 2021
Time: 04:45 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xvsvupud
Price Action
52-week high: $42.22
Company's 52-week low was at $11.72
Price action over last quarter: Up 35.64%
Company Overview
Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 outlet stores under the names Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance. The company also operates e-commerce sites. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (31% of sales) and shoes (24% of sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.
