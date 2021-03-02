L.B. Foster: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $115,576,000 declined by 22.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $129,510,000.

Guidance

L.B. Foster hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

L.B. Foster hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/26jpxmog

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.25

Company's 52-week low was at $7.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.90%

Company Description

L.B. Foster Co is a US-based firm engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of products and services, especially for the rail, construction, energy and utility industry. The company operates its business through the following segments; Rail Products and Services, Construction Products, and Tubular and Energy Services. Its principal business activity involves providing new and used rail, trackwork, and accessories, producing concrete railroad ties, insulated rail joints, power rail, track fasteners, coverboards, and sales of sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile and other piling products for foundation and earth retention requirements. It generates the majority of its revenues from the Rail Products and Services segment.