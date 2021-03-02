Recap: Ambarella Q4 Earnings
Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.08.
Revenue of $62,142,000 up by 8.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $58,140,000.
Guidance
Ambarella Sees Q1 Sales $67M-$70M vs $56.41M Est.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 02, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxhwtjv7
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $128.93
52-week low: $36.02
Price action over last quarter: Up 48.62%
Company Profile
Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, and security cameras. Ambarella's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. The firm derives majority of revenue from Taiwan.
