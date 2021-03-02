 Skip to main content

Recap: Ambarella Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $62,142,000 up by 8.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $58,140,000.

Guidance

Ambarella Sees Q1 Sales $67M-$70M vs $56.41M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxhwtjv7

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $128.93

52-week low: $36.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.62%

Company Profile

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, and security cameras. Ambarella's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. The firm derives majority of revenue from Taiwan.

 

