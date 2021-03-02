Earnings Preview for TriplePoint Venture Gwth

TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see TriplePoint Venture Gwth reporting earnings of $0.38 per share on revenue of $22.65 million. TriplePoint Venture Gwth EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.45. Sales were $21.27 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.56% decrease for the company. Sales would be up 6.51% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.35 0.39 0.39 EPS Actual 0.40 0.38 0.41 0.45 Revenue Estimate 22.97 M 22.14 M 21.65 M 20.08 M Revenue Actual 23.12 M 23.80 M 20.84 M 21.27 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 15.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TriplePoint Venture Gwth is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.