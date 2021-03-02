W&T Offshore's Earnings: A Preview

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting W&T Offshore will report a loss of $0.31 per share on revenue of $81.30 million. In the same quarter last year, W&T Offshore reported EPS of $0.17 on revenue of $151.89 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 282.35%. Revenue would have fallen 46.48% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.21 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.02 0.04 0.17 Revenue Estimate 66.07 M 82.33 M 130.05 M 152.67 M Revenue Actual 72.52 M 55.24 M 124.13 M 151.89 M

Stock Performance

Shares of W&T Offshore were trading at $3.295 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. W&T Offshore is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.