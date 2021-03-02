Calumet Specialty Earnings Preview

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Calumet Specialty's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Calumet Specialty will report a loss of $0.79 per share on revenue of $488.34 million. Calumet Specialty EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.23. Revenue was $774.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 243.48%. Revenue would have fallen 36.97% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.22 -0.18 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.49 -0.25 0.28 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 531.73 M 462.41 M 659.44 M 689.68 M Revenue Actual 568.00 M 453.70 M 692.60 M 774.80 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Calumet Specialty are up 15.94%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Calumet Specialty is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.