Carrols Restaurant Group Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, March 03, Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $421.62 million. In the same quarter last year, Carrols Restaurant Group reported EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $401.07 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 116.67%. Sales would be up 5.12% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.06 -0.35 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.09 0.16 -0.38 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 403.93 M 367.22 M 366.86 M 398.47 M Revenue Actual 407.04 M 368.42 M 351.52 M 401.07 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group were trading at $6.39 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Carrols Restaurant Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.