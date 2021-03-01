Recap: SeaSpine Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.78% year over year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $46,436,000 rose by 6.17% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $46,950,000.

Guidance

SeaSpine Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SeaSpine Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u2vn94tc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.70

52-week low: $4.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.98%

Company Description

SeaSpine Holdings Corp is a medical technology company. It focuses on design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It has orthobiologics and spinal infusion hardware product categories. Its products are anterior and posterior fixation, access systems, bone graft substitutes, and collagen ceramic metrix. The company mainly operates in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. It generates revenue by consigning or loaning its products to hospitals and independent sales agents.