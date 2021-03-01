Inter Parfums: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 80.77% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $184,042,000 higher by 3.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $175,820,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.40 and $1.45.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $650,000,000 and $660,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $74.00

52-week low: $34.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.56%

Company Overview

Inter Parfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance related products. It sells its product under the brand names called JIMMY CHOO, bebe, Paul Smith, Abercrombie & Fitch, COACH, and others. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, and the United States operations. The company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.