WhiteHorse Finance's Earnings Outlook

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 02. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for WhiteHorse Finance's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, WhiteHorse Finance analysts model for earnings of $0.32 per share on sales of $15.39 million. WhiteHorse Finance EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.39. Revenue was $17.41 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 17.95% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 11.6% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.28 0.36 0.35 EPS Actual 0.38 0.26 0.27 0.39 Revenue Estimate 13.78 M 14.35 M 16.91 M 16.52 M Revenue Actual 16.50 M 13.82 M 14.53 M 17.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance were trading at $14.68 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. WhiteHorse Finance is scheduled to hold the call at 14:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.