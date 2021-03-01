B&G Foods's Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, March 02, B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see B&G Foods reporting earnings of $0.45 per share on sales of $531.12 million. In the same quarter last year, B&G Foods announced EPS of $0.28 on revenue of $470.17 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 60.71%. Revenue would be up 12.96% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.61 0.43 0.30 EPS Actual 0.74 0.71 0.46 0.28 Revenue Estimate 460.35 M 498.85 M 434.83 M 466.85 M Revenue Actual 495.76 M 512.54 M 449.37 M 470.17 M

Stock Performance

Shares of B&G Foods were trading at $30.32 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. B&G Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.