A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 8.83 XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) - P/E: 1.3 Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) - P/E: 5.66 Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) - P/E: 2.01 AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) - P/E: 6.26

Most recently, Quidel reported earnings per share at 11.07, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 5.78. Quidel does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

XBiotech's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.09, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.24. XBiotech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Innoviva's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.48, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.26. Innoviva does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Xenetic Biosciences experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.15 in Q2 and is now -1.2. Xenetic Biosciences does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

AIkido Pharma has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.06, which has increased by 14.29% compared to Q2, which was -0.07. AIkido Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.