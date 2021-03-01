 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dentsply Sirona: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) rose 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.18% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $1,082,000,000 decreased by 2.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $995,700,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $2.80.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,000,000,000 and $4,300,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mbtbjtth

Technicals

52-week high: $60.47

52-week low: $31.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.24%

Company Description

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. The majority of its products are sold through dental distributors, and over approximately 65% of Dentsply's sales are outside the U.S.

 

Related Articles (XRAY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; J&J Secures Emergency Authorization for Covid-19 Vaccine
7 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Dentsply Sirona
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com