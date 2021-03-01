Dentsply Sirona: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) rose 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.18% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $1,082,000,000 decreased by 2.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $995,700,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $2.80.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,000,000,000 and $4,300,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mbtbjtth

Technicals

52-week high: $60.47

52-week low: $31.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.24%

Company Description

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. The majority of its products are sold through dental distributors, and over approximately 65% of Dentsply's sales are outside the U.S.