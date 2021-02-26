TTEC Holdings Earnings Preview

TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to TTEC Holdings's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see TTEC Holdings reporting earnings of $0.71 per share on sales of $509.18 million. TTEC Holdings reported a profit of $0.65 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $461.33 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.23% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 10.37% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.35 0.48 0.63 EPS Actual 0.90 0.75 0.64 0.65 Revenue Estimate 451.36 M 395.20 M 414.69 M 445.72 M Revenue Actual 492.98 M 453.08 M 432.21 M 461.33 M

Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC Holdings were trading at $82.17 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TTEC Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.