Extended Stay America: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $259,293,000 decreased by 8.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $249,960,000.

Looking Ahead

Extended Stay Sees Q1 2021 Adj EBITDA $74M-$84M; Sees FY 2021 Capital Expenditures $155M-$175M

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.42

52-week low: $5.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.68%

Company Profile

Extended Stay America Inc. owns and operates hotels in North America. It operates in the extended-stay lodging industry in two segments: owned hotels, and franchise and management. Nearly all revenue comes from company-owned hotel properties throughout the United States. End customers include business travelers, vacation travelers, relocating persons, and temporarily displaced persons. Reservations are made directly on property, through a call center, online, and through third-party and travel agencies. All hotels operate under the Extended Stay America brand name.