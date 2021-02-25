VMware: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.80% over the past year to $2.21, which beat the estimate of $2.05.

Revenue of $3,294,000,000 up by 7.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,230,000,000.

Guidance

VMware hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

VMware hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wxzv5v5v

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $161.95

Company's 52-week low was at $86.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.30%

Company Overview

VMware, a majority-owned subsidiary of Dell, is an industry leader in virtual machines for data center servers and computer desktops. The software provider operates in the three segments of licenses, maintenance, and professional services. Customers include enterprises utilizing data centers, end-user computing, cloud providers, and software-defined networking. The Palo Alto, California, firm operates and sells on a global scale, with about half its revenue from the United States, through direct sales, distributors, and partnerships.