STORE Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 12.00% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $161,829,000 decreased by 0.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $166,510,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.90 and $1.96.

STORE Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stor/mediaframe/43371/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $38.72

Company's 52-week low was at $13.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.12%

Company Description

STORE Capital Corp is a real estate investment trust involved in the acquisition and management of single tenant operation real estate, or STORE, properties across the U.S. STORE Capital primarily leases facilities at which a company operates its business and generates sales to middle-market and large businesses through long-term agreements. Most of STORE's revenue comes from its service sector customers, which include, notably, restaurants, movie theaters, health clubs, early childhood education centers, and furniture stores. A sizable percentage of STORE's total real estate portfolio is comprised of the restaurant and industrial locations. Specifically, properties in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia make up a large amount of STORE's investments as well.

 

