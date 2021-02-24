Cross Country Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 171.43% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $215,606,000 rose by 0.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $196,420,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cross Country Healthcare hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5cc72hhc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.42

52-week low: $4.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.32%

Company Overview

Cross Country Healthcare Inc is a provider of staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions to healthcare clients such as private and public hospitals, government facilities, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, and physician practice groups, among others. The company operates in three business segments: nurse and allied staffing, physician staffing, and search. The nurse and allied staffing segment, which generates a vast majority of revenue, offers temporary and permanent placements of travel and local nurses and allied professionals, and other outsourcing services. The other services offered by the company include physician staffing, search for healthcare executives, and recruitment process outsourcing. The company earns majority of its revenue from the United States.