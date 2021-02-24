NetApp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 5.17% year over year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $1,470,000,000 up by 4.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,430,000,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected between $1.06 and $1.14.

Q4 revenue expected between $1,440,000,000 and $1,540,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v63fxpk9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $71.67

Company's 52-week low was at $34.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.03%

Company Profile

NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance. NetApp transitioned from a data center storage firm to a company with software data management solutions for multicloud environments. The California-headquartered company sells globally and has approximately 10,000 employees.