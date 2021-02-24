Fly Leasing's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, February 25, Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Fly Leasing's per-share loss will be near $0.15 on sales of $64.31 million, according to Wall Street analysts. Fly Leasing EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.49. Sales were $154.25 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 106.02%. Sales would be down 58.31% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.45 1.45 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.26 0.32 1.24 2.43 Revenue Estimate 77.90 M 83.41 M 120.52 M 136.32 M Revenue Actual 60.08 M 79.96 M 121.56 M 154.25 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Fly Leasing were trading at $12.12 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fly Leasing is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.