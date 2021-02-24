Earnings Outlook For Glaukos

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Glaukos reporting a loss of $0.29 per share on revenue of $67.84 million. In the same quarter last year, Glaukos reported a loss per share of $0.06 on revenue of $65.85 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 383.33% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.02% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.76 -0.39 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.61 -0.44 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 53.75 M 20.06 M 59.14 M 62.22 M Revenue Actual 64.83 M 31.56 M 55.34 M 65.85 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos were trading at $94.18 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Glaukos is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.