A Preview Of Natus Medical's Earnings

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Here is Benzinga's look at Natus Medical's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Natus Medical will report earnings of $0.24 per share on revenue of $110.00 million. In the same quarter last year, Natus Medical reported EPS of $0.46 on revenue of $131.76 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 47.83% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 16.51% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.72 0.22 0.47 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.13 0.04 0.46 Revenue Estimate 94.40 M 98.20 M 115.00 M 130.00 M Revenue Actual 102.80 M 84.78 M 109.38 M 131.76 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Natus Medical were trading at $25.2 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Natus Medical is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.