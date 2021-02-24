Market Overview

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 5.18
  2. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.06
  3. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 2.41
  4. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 4.94
  5. Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) - P/E: 9.23

Most recently, Cia Paranaense De Energia reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from last quarter's yield of 6.26%.

Pampa Energia saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q2 to 0.05 now. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, NRG Energy reported earnings per share at 1.1, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.27. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.2%, which has decreased by 0.42% from 3.62% last quarter.

China Recycling Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.25, which has decreased by 158.14% compared to Q2, which was 0.43. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Spark Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.52, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.62. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.57%, which has decreased by 1.89% from 8.46% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

