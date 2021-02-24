Trinity Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 88.57% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $415,600,000 declined by 51.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $398,140,000.

Looking Ahead

Trinity Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1134/39578

Technicals

52-week high: $33.11

Company's 52-week low was at $14.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.91%

Company Profile

Trinity Industries Inc. sells and leases railroad products and railcar maintenance services in North America. The company operates under the name TrinityRail in three main segments: railcar leasing and management services, which owns railcars and provides fleet management and administration services; rail products, which builds, sells, and modifies freight and tank railcars and their components; and all other, which sells highway products such as guardrail and other highway barriers. Customers include railroads, leasing companies, and shipping companies in the industries of agriculture, construction, consumer products, energy, and chemicals.