Recap: Royal Bank of Canada Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.51% year over year to $2.04, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $9,929,000,000 rose by 0.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,050,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $89.69

52-week low: $49.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.38%

Company Description

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

 

