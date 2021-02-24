Recap: Royal Bank of Canada Q1 Earnings
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 8.51% year over year to $2.04, which beat the estimate of $1.61.
Revenue of $9,929,000,000 rose by 0.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,050,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 24, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $89.69
52-week low: $49.55
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.38%
Company Description
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.
