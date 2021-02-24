Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SiteOne Landscape Supply: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 316.67% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $675,100,000 higher by 26.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $608,560,000.

Guidance

SiteOne Landscape Supply sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $275 million-$292 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/site/mediaframe/43562/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $179.04

52-week low: $53.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.89%

Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

 

Related Articles (SITE)

Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com