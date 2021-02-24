SiteOne Landscape Supply: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 316.67% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $675,100,000 higher by 26.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $608,560,000.

Guidance

SiteOne Landscape Supply sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $275 million-$292 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/site/mediaframe/43562/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $179.04

52-week low: $53.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.89%

Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.