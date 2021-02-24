Market Overview

Recap: Parsons Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.25% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $964,258,000 decreased by 7.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,040,000,000.

Guidance

Parsons sees FY21 sales of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/86sg6e3e

Price Action

52-week high: $43.37

Company's 52-week low was at $24.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.99%

Company Profile

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end services and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

 

