Recap: Six Flags Entertainment Q4 Earnings

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9900.00% over the past year to ($1.00), which missed the estimate of ($0.89).

Revenue of $108,602,000 decreased by 58.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $86,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Six Flags Entertainment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sixflags/mediaframe/43415/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.15

52-week low: $8.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 110.43%

Company Overview

Six Flags Entertainment Corp owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 25 theme parks and waterparks, 22 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada. The parks generally offer various rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, restaurants, game venues, and merchandise outlets. The company's parks have an aggregate annual attendance of 46.5 million.