Fresh Del Monte Produce: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 82.22% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $1,002,000,000 decreased by 2.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $995,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.freshdelmonte.com%2F&eventid=2948440&sessionid=1&key=3EF21415A3D6001802C84C38E1EABE97®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $37.47

Company's 52-week low was at $20.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.51%

Company Description

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc produces, markets, and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables internationally. Additionally, it prepares and distributes juices, beverages, and snacks. The products are shipped to retail stores, foodservice operators, wholesalers, and other distributors. The company owns a trucking company and uses asset-based carriers to deliver by land, and utilizes its fleet of ships mixed with chartered refrigerated vessels to deliver by sea. Fresh Del Monte Produce incorporates a worldwide salesforce to conduct selling and marketing, and has strategically constructed distribution centers around the world to deliver its products. It operates in three segments: Fresh and value-added products; Bananas: and Other products and services.