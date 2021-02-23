Recap: Third Point Reinsurance Q4 Earnings

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 346.87% over the past year to $1.43, which missed the estimate of $2.00.

Revenue of $182,015,000 declined by 8.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $82,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Third Point Reinsurance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $11.17

Company's 52-week low was at $5.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.05%

Company Description

Third Point Reinsurance provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Bermuda, United Kingdom, and Europe. The company operates through one operating segment which is property and casualty reinsurance. The company's product portfolio consists of reinsurance contracts for property insurances including both residential and commercial properties, workers' compensation, personal automobile, businesses' general liability insurance, professional liability insurance to protect professional advisors and service providers, agriculture insurance, and mortgage insurance.