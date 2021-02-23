Recap: SPX Q4 Earnings

Shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.29% year over year to $0.89, which missed the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $456,800,000 rose by 2.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $436,040,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.00 and $3.20.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,600,000,000 and $1,600,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xwbye9pd

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $60.06

52-week low: $25.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.63%

Company Description

SPX Corp is a United States-based company that supplies engineered heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, products, as well as detection and measurement technologies and power equipment. The company operates through three segments. The HVAC segment designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products, as well as heating and ventilation products. The detection and measurement technologies segment designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus-fare collection systems, and others. The Engineered Solutions segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services transformers for the power transmission and distribution market. The company generates almost all of its revenue from American domestic market.