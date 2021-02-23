Recap: Cardtronics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.57% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $274,807,000 declined by 18.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $275,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cardtronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $43.14

52-week low: $15.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 117.07%

Company Overview

Cardtronics PLC is a U.S.-based company that provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines and financial services kiosks. Products and services provided by the company include ATM and kiosk monitoring and maintenance, cash management, customer service, transaction processing, and settlement services. The company primarily generates revenue from fees charged to cardholders, as well as cardholders' financial institutions, for using the company's devices. The company also earns revenue from other services, such as foreign exchange transaction, advertising, and other transaction-based fees.