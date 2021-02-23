Earnings Outlook for Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Essential Utilities's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Essential Utilities modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $558.30 million. In the same quarter last year, Essential Utilities posted EPS of $0.34 on sales of $226.04 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 32.35% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 146.99% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.22 0.57 0.32 EPS Actual 0.23 0.29 0.60 0.34 Revenue Estimate 346.57 M 371.24 M 242.28 M 226.00 M Revenue Actual 348.65 M 384.47 M 255.59 M 226.04 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities were trading at $44.74 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Essential Utilities is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.