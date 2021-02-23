A Preview Of CytomX Therapeutics's Earnings

On Wednesday, February 24, CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Analysts are expecting CytomX Therapeutics to report a loss of $0.5 per share. Revenue will likely be around $15.41 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, CytomX Therapeutics reported EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $8.28 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 36.71%. Sales would be up 86.13% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.48 0.16 -0.46 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.32 -0.34 0.26 -0.79 Revenue Estimate 16.34 M 48.21 M 19.88 M 17.44 M Revenue Actual 17.79 M 16.61 M 49.59 M 8.28 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of CytomX Therapeutics are up 8.68%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CytomX Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.