Recap: Nexstar Media Group Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) decreased 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 237.71% over the past year to $7.97, which beat the estimate of $7.11.

Revenue of $1,377,000,000 up by 25.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,340,000,000.

Outlook

Nexstar Media Group reinstated its guidance.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://lumen.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417197&tp_key=2c0742e223

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $131.00

Company's 52-week low was at $43.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.97%

Company Overview

Nexstar is the largest television station owner/operator in the United States, with 197 stations in 115 markets. Of its 197 full-power stations, 158 are affiliated with the four national broadcasters: CBS (50), Fox (43), NBC (35), and ABC (30). The 2019 merger with Tribune made Nexstar the top broadcast affiliate for both Fox and CBS as well as the number-two partner for NBC and number three for ABC. The firm now has networks in 15 of the top 20 television markets and reaches 69 million television households. Nexstar also owns WGN, a nationwide pay-television network, and a 31% stake in Food Network and Cooking Channel.

 

