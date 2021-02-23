Recap: Leidos Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.95% over the past year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $3,252,000,000 higher by 10.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,390,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.15 and $6.45.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $13,700,000,000 and $14,100,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ldos/mediaframe/42989/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $118.95

52-week low: $68.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.01%

Company Description

Leidos Holdings Inc is engaged in scientific, engineering, system integration, technical services, and solutions to various government entities and highly regulated industries, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and the British Ministry of Defense. Areas of focus include intelligence and surveillance, cybersecurity, complex logistics, energy, and health.