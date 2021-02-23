5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $30.73 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares slipped 0.1% to $275.55 in after-hours trading.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised FY21 guidance. Palo Alto shares fell 2.3% to $375.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to have earned $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intuit shares dropped 2.4% to close at $401.55 on Monday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares climbed on Monday after New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that movie theaters in New York City are now permitted to re-open. AMC said in a statement it will reopen all 13 of its theaters in New York City beginning March 5. AMC shares jumped around 15% in regular trading hours, adding another 5% in after-hours trading on Monday.
- Analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.78 billion before the opening bell. Medtronic shares fell 0.3% to $115.40 in after-hours trading.
