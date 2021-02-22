Recap: Boise Cascade Q4 Earnings

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 375.68% year over year to $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $1,472,000,000 rose by 33.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,340,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Boise Cascade hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Boise Cascade hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $54.37

Company's 52-week low was at $20.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.44%

Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two segments namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. Wood Products segment manufactures EWP, consisting of laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in wholesale of building materials. It distributes products such as plywood, OSB, and lumber items such as siding, doors, metal products, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Building Material Distribution segment.