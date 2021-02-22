ProAssurance: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.72% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $187,008,000 declined by 12.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $184,460,000.

Outlook

ProAssurance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $34.18

Company's 52-week low was at $12.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.48%

Company Description

ProAssurance Corp is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The company's wholly owned insurance subsidiaries provide professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, and workers' compensation insurance. ProAssurance reports operating results in five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, Lloyd's Syndicate, and Corporate. ProAssurance generates the vast majority of its revenue from its Specialty P&C activities, followed by Worker's Compensation.