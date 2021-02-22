Earnings Outlook For Heico

On Tuesday, February 23, Heico (NYSE:HEI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Heico management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $419.07 million. In the same quarter last year, Heico reported earnings per share of $0.55 on sales of $506.27 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.73% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 17.22% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.32 0.44 0.75 EPS Actual 0.45 0.40 0.55 0.55 Revenue Estimate 414.78 M 384.47 M 462.86 M 508.22 M Revenue Actual 426.18 M 386.41 M 468.15 M 506.27 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Heico were trading at $132.09 as of February 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Heico is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.