Earnings Preview for Flowserve

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Analysts covering Flowserve modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $958.49 million. In the same quarter last year, Flowserve posted EPS of $0.66 on sales of $1.07 billion.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 19.7% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 10.25% from the year-ago period. Flowserve's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.28 0.40 0.65 EPS Actual 0.50 0.53 0.21 0.66 Revenue Estimate 886.30 M 882.99 M 889.04 M 1.06 B Revenue Actual 924.30 M 924.97 M 894.46 M 1.07 B

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Flowserve have declined 5.75%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Flowserve is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.