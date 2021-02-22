Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

KT (NYSE:KT) - P/E: 9.93 MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) - P/E: 5.28 Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) - P/E: 1.13 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 9.92 Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) - P/E: 9.64

KT's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.07, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.01. KT does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, MSG Networks reported earnings per share at 0.72, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.61. MSG Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Phoenix New Media has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.0, which has decreased by 100.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.05. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Turkcell Iletisim experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.08 in Q3 and is now 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.2%, which has decreased by 0.21% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

Jiayin Gr saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.03 in Q2 to 0.06 now. Jiayin Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.