Recap: AdvanSix Q4 Earnings

Shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.63% year over year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $340,272,000 rose by 4.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $292,000,000.

Outlook

AdvanSix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/asix/mediaframe/42780/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.32

52-week low: $8.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.45%

Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin. Nylon 6 is a synthetic material used by the customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films, which in turn are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. In addition, it also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and other chemical intermediates. Geographically, the group operates through the United States and its business is also expanding internationally but it derives the majority of revenue from the United States region.